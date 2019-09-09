See Apple’s wild new iridescent store, two years in the making

Apple’s newly renovated Fifth Avenue store had better be stunning—fans have been waiting long enough for it.

But a first glimpse of the long-awaited renovation project, which began in 2017, suggests they won’t be disappointed. While the building remains a construction zone, Apple has unveiled the exterior of the store. The existing, 32-square-foot glass cube that tops the largely underground retail space looks the same—except now, the glass is covered in an iridescent coating that reflects all colors of the rainbow, filling the busy street with color and light.

Back in April 2017, the company tore down its iconic flagship store on Fifth Avenue. Since 2006, the store had been an important landmark in New York City, one that tourists made sure to put on their itinerary alongside trips to the Empire State Building. Apple remained silent on the details of why it was tearing down such a popular store, at a cost of $2 million dollars, and even the contractors related to the project had to sign nondisclosure agreements, according to sleuthing from the New York Post.

According to MacRumors, Apple’s larger goal was to double the size of the store from 32,000 square feet to 77,000 square feet. The renovations were slated to be completed in 2018, but the opening of the new building has been indefinitely delayed since Apple has declined to disclose a timeline for the store’s opening. Until we hear more, we’ll be be perched on Fifth Avenue, hypnotized by the rainbow-colored glass, waiting to book a Genius Bar appointment at this location.