You’re dying to see Elton John, Lizzo, and . . . Phil Collins in concert this fall, says StubHub

StubHub released its list of top-selling tours this fall, and Elton John has outstripped all other acts by a long shot.

Fueled by the buzz from his biopic Rocketman, as well as the fact that Farewell Yellow Brick Road is indeed his farewell tour (wrapping up in December 2020), John took the No. 1 spot by a rather healthy margin, drawing four times as many ticket sales as No. 2 artist Luke Combs:

Elton John Luke Combs Carrie Underwood Lady Gaga Jonas Brothers Phil Collins Chris Stapleton Lizzo Billy Joel Post Malone

“Normally, you wouldn’t see that,” says Jeff Poirier, general manager of music for StubHub. “Last year, you would see the top one, two, three, and four maybe were more on par with each other in terms of ticket sales. I think that we have seen a softer year overall in the big artists.”

What also surprised Poirier from this year’s list is the Cinderella story of rapper/singer/flute-twerker Lizzo.

“Lizzo has been on the touring circuit for quite a while, but with how much mass radio play she’s getting and festival exposure, she’s risen into our top 10,” Poirier says. “That was pretty interesting to see.”

StubHub also listed the top tours by genre.

Top 5 pop acts