You should consider these hidden risks of a side hustle

There have never been more easy opportunities to pick up a side hustle. Gig-economy platforms will let you sell your time, talent, stuff, rooms in your home, and rides in your car in just a few clicks.

The prospect of making more money is enticing, of course. Decades of wage stagnation coupled with soaring housing, healthcare, and other costs have made it harder to get by, even with a “decent” job.

But too many people don’t understand the sacrifices, responsibilities, and risks they’re making when they take on a side hustle, says accountant Lozelle Mathai. “It could be a financial disaster very, very fast,” she says. “Just because it’s a side gig doesn’t mean that you don’t still have to do a lot of the same structure as a real business.”

Costs and risks

One of the appealing parts of many side hustles is how easy it is to get started. But, the risks and costs can be significant if you don’t know what to look out for. Kathy Kristof was a personal finance and consumer reporter who was routinely getting pitches about the promise of various gig economy “opportunities.”

But, once she began digging into the costs and liability, she realized that many might appear to be lucrative—or, at least, provide an opportunity to make a few bucks—but few actually offered remuneration that made the time and risk work the effort. So, she started Sidehusl.com to evaluate these opportunities. The site reviews earning potential, agreements, and other important aspects of gig work in three categories: work, rent, and sell. It does not review multilevel marketing opportunities or any job where there is an upfront cost to participate.

What she has found with some so-called opportunities is jaw-dropping. One site lets you rent your car to ride-share drivers. But, when Kristof read the agreement’s fine print, she realized that the insurance the company touts only covers drivers when they’re providing ride-share service—not at other times, such as when they’re on their way to return your car. “So if that’s when they get into an accident, you’re screwed,” she says.

Indemnification clauses in agreements are also common in some lines of work, leaving the worker liable for legal and other costs in cases where a customer sues. Even frivolous lawsuits can be costly nuisances.