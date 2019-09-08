How to answer the question, ‘So, tell me about yourself’

When it comes to first-round job interviews, you’ll probably answer some version of the question, “So, tell me about yourself.” Experienced hiring managers love asking this question. After all, it allows them to assess your communication skills, hear your narrative about the highlights of your career, and lay the foundation for follow-up questions. Your answers will ultimately shape their judgment on whether or not they will hire you.

I recently crossed paths with an “experienced” career coach who insisted that the best response length to the ‘Tell me about yourself'” question is a short 30-second to the one-minute response. She advises her clients to keep their answers “short and sweet because hiring managers lose interest after one minute.”

I couldn’t disagree more. One minute isn’t enough time to deliver a meaningful response that benefits you as a candidate.

The problem with short answers

Some career “experts” often suggest shorter answers because the longer your response, the more likely you are to ramble and lose someone’s attention. Now, I agree that a rambling response won’t serve you well as a candidate in an interview. However, I’ve consistently found that experienced hiring managers are looking for more information than you can feasibly verbalize in under a minute.

“It may be difficult to understand the depth of a candidate’s experience related to the role if his response is shorter than three minutes,” says Brenda Kurz, chief administrative officer at Toptal. Pete Sosnowski, head of HR and cofounder of the tech startup Zety, agrees. “You want to give an impression that you really thought this through. If your answer is too short, the recruiter might think you simply don’t care or have much to say.”

Giving yourself room to deliver a longer answer allows you to do four things you can’t do with a one-minute response. Here’s why:

1. It allows you to provide a useful narrative beyond the résumé

Managers ask this question because they want to understand whether your professional skills and accomplishments align with the role you’re interviewing for. They want to understand how well you did your job, because they see that as a proxy for the potential impact you could have within their organization. “The ideal response duration is three to four minutes, along the lines of a longer elevator pitch with a more personal touch,” says Harsha Reddy, cofounder and editor-in-chief of SmallBizGenius.net.