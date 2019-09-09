We’re finally getting midcentury modern emoji

Humankind is slowly but surely making progress, and you can see it, perhaps most clearly, in our emoji . We’ve ditched the gun emoji and added gender fluid emoji. We’ve even achieved a taco emoji ( to some complaints , but hey, we got it!).

But what about midcentury modern fans? We’ve been stuck with chairs sourced from a circa 1850s farmhouse and lighting from the Edison era. Don’t we deserve better?

Indeed, thanks to the retailer Death by Modernism, we can. The company commissioned a set of 12 midcentury modern emoji, which you can add to iOS or even Slack to enhance your communications with icons of midcentury furnishing design.

Technically, these aren’t part of a unique keyboard, as many emoji are, but a sticker pack. But that still means you can drop them into most text conversations at will—and it also means you don’t need to settle for one, single chair emoji when there are so, so many options, including the Panton S-Chair, the Eames lounger, or the Ball Chair by Eero Aarnio.

It even includes a Bitmoji-like shot of midcentury power couple Charles and Ray Eames. If that’s not worthy of a #relationshipgoals hashtag, I don’t know what is.