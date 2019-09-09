We’re finally getting midcentury modern emoji

Humankind is slowly but surely making progress, and you can see it, perhaps most clearly, in our emoji . We’ve ditched the gun emoji and added gender-fluid emoji. We’ve even achieved a taco emoji ( to some complaints , but hey, we got it!).

But what about midcentury modern fans? We’ve been stuck with chairs sourced from a circa 1850s farmhouse and lighting from the Edison era. Don’t we deserve better?

Indeed, thanks to the retailer Death by Modernism, we can have it. The company commissioned a set of 12 midcentury modern emoji, which you can add to iOS or even Slack to enhance your communications with icons of midcentury furnishing design.

Technically, these aren’t part of a unique keyboard, as many emoji are, but a sticker pack. But that still means you can drop them into most text conversations at will—and it also means you don’t need to settle for a single chair emoji when there are so, so many options, including the Panton S-Chair, the Eames lounger, or the Ball Chair by Eero Aarnio.

The new set even includes a Bitmoji-like shot of midcentury power couple Charles and Ray Eames. If that’s not worthy of a #relationshipgoals hashtag, I don’t know what is.