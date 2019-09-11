These 4 items of clothing are too casual for almost any workplace

As the boundaries between work and home start to blur, so do the lines between business apparel and leisurewear. Casual Friday was replaced by business casual , but that laidback look can cross the line into unprofessional. In a survey by HR service provider Randstad US , 38% of 25- to 35-year-olds admit they’ve been asked to dress more professionally by their manager or HR.

Comfortable is one thing, but sloppy is another. Here are four items you may want to leave in your closet when it’s time to get dressed for work.

1. Ripped jeans

Nearly three-quarters of workers said that ripped jeans aren’t appropriate at work, according to the Randstad survey.

Patricia Brown, chair of the Virginia Commonwealth University Department of Fashion Design and Merchandising, agrees: “For most jobs, jeans—especially ripped jeans—are not appropriate. Some denim could be appropriate, but you have to be careful. It should be something polished, like a dark rinse denim trouser.”

“Unless your company sells them, ripped jeans are off the table,” says clothing designer Dara Lamb.

2. Flip-flops

“Not only are flip-flops bad for your feet, your back, and your knees, having your bare feet and toes exposed to the elements in large cities can even lead to infections,” says Lamb. Save them for the beach.

3. Workout wear or leggings

The Randstad survey found that 56% of workers said leggings were not appropriate workwear, even in a business casual work setting.