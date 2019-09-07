3 lessons that being in the NFL taught me about leadership

You’ve probably seen many analogies between football and business, but it’s never been more relevant than today. New technologies have changed the modern workplace, which impacts how we work in multiple ways. Like football, conditions often shift quickly, and there is more significant pressure to advance in a shorter amount of time. Employees, like players, must be nimble and agile and able to adjust to changing needs and priorities. This is no easy feat because you’re also dealing with a company’s constantly evolving goals.

In my work as Chief Programs Officer at mobile coaching platform BetterUp, one of the biggest challenges I hear from business leaders is developing teams that excel in the workplace. My experiences in the NFL have given me insights about leadership that I think are important to leading teams and managing people, especially as the world of work keeps changing. Here are a few that I believe apply today.

1. Lead with values and a culture of accountability

One of the greatest barriers to success—in football and the workplace—is a siloed organization. In football, this could be a team where players on the offense don’t gel well with the defense. In business, it could mean a team that only cares about getting its job done and fails to consider how their work fits into broader company goals.

Great teams unite around a common set of values and purpose and operate as a whole team. When a team is in alignment, they create a culture of inclusion, empowerment, and accountability, which in turn drives stronger performance.

One example of this on the field is the Los Angeles Rams and head coach Sean McVay. McVay is deliberate and intentional about the values his team stands for and creates a culture of accountability to give them life. He expects alignment with those values and for players to hold each other accountable.

McVay also understands the strengths of his players and designs plays where they can use them. These, among others, are important factors as to why the new Rams coaching staff turned around an underperforming team into a playoff team in one season and reached the Super Bowl in the second season.

2. Look for clutch moments

All leaders need foundational skills, such as the ability to clarify their vision, think critically, give feedback, and be disciplined and reliable. But those qualities alone won’t make a great leader. A great leader needs to be able to inspire others to be their best and keep the organizations cohesive during times of change.