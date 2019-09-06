Despite Trump’s tough talk on China, U.S. still lax about inspecting Chinese drugmakers

In July 2016, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigator arrived at Bangli Medical Products, in China’s Zhejiang province, to inspect a plant manufacturing lidocaine and capsaicin skin patches for treating pain. According to internal FDA emails, as she and her translator moved through the plant, requesting documents and taking photographs, the company’s general manager grew increasingly upset. He questioned whether they were really with the U.S. government, told them to destroy their photographs, and imprisoned them in a conference room for more than an hour. As relayed in the emails, it took intervention by the police and Chinese regulators to free them.

With an investigator taken hostage, it seemed clear to the FDA’s staff in China that Bangli Medical had refused an inspection, which was immediate grounds to block the plant’s drugs from import into the United States. Back at Maryland headquarters, however, senior FDA officials weighed in over email. One official sounded a note of caution about “declaring that we have ‘authority’ in the foreign arena.” Another concluded that, because the company manager who’d imprisoned the FDA investigator had not verbally refused the inspection, it did not appear he was making a “specified refusal.” Even in a hostage situation, the FDA was uncertain of its authority over drugs used by many Americans.

Given President Trump’s boasts about being tough on China, one might imagine our regulators would be in a hawkish state of vigilance: doing unannounced inspections of Chinese drug plants; blocking the import of any drug products made with dubious methods or subpar ingredients. Such actions might seem more essential to American interests than a careening battle over tariffs on steel and cellphones. After all, some 80 percent of the active ingredients in all U.S. drugs come from overseas, predominantly China, and their quality is often a matter of life and death.

The FDA insists that it has been vigilant in enforcing drug safety standards at all plants, whether in St. Louis or Shandong. Any drug manufacturer aiming to sell its products into the U.S. market must follow the elaborate architecture of regulations known as current good manufacturing practices, which require consistency and transparency at each manufacturing step. Yet, in the decade I spent investigating the overseas manufacturing plants that supply low-cost drug products to the U.S. market, I found a glaring contradiction that persists today. Even as Chinese manufacturing plants are documented to skirt FDA regulations, manipulate test results, hold the FDA’s personnel hostage, and fail to investigate toxic impurities in their own drugs, the FDA has been hesitant to enforce its own rules.

If any market merits regulatory toughness, it’s China. In 2016, an investigation by China’s own regulator, now called the National Medical Products Administration, found that 80 percent of clinical trial data that Chinese companies submitted to regulators to gain approval for new drugs was fabricated. Yet, the FDA, despite these evident perils, has relied on a credulous inspection system. It reviews data the companies submit, without routinely testing their drugs. It announces its overseas inspections weeks, and sometimes months, in advance. It allows the plants in question to arrange local travel and provide translators, and it has done little to stem the practice of drug companies throwing dinners for investigators. To inspect hundreds of drug plants, the agency relies on a depleted staff in China and a small cadre of U.S.-based investigators willing to travel overseas.

One such investigator, stationed in China, was Peter Baker. As detailed in an FDA inspection report, in March 2015, he arrived at the massive Zhejiang Hisun plant in Taizhou, some 230 miles south of Shanghai. The company was one of China’s largest exporters of drug ingredients to the United States. The FDA’s investigators had been at the Zhejiang Hisun plant more than a dozen times and had found little to concern them. But instead of requesting documentation, as his colleagues were wont to do, Baker looked directly in the computer systems of the plants he inspected. At the Zhejiang Hisun plant, he went to the quality control laboratory. Making use of the limited mandarin that he learned in college, he searched through the Chinese symbols in the computer audit trails, the automated logs of the plant’s testing.

Doing this, as Baker noted in the inspection report, it took him about a day to figure out that the plant was secretly pretesting its drug samples and then masking the results, in part by turning off audit trails to leave no evidence of the tests. In the software’s metadata, he documented that he found evidence technicians had turned off the audit trail on February 6, 2014, and proceeded to run 80 secret tests. The audit trail was turned back on two days later, and the tests—now rigged and with the outcomes assured—were repeated.