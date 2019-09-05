‘Jeopardy!’ superfan made a soundboard of positive affirmations from Alex Trebek. It’s just delightful

We all need a word of encouragement from time to time, some positive affirmation that lets us know it’s okay that we screwed up or that we’re on the right track. And who better to deliver such optimism than Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek? At least that’s what creative technologist Rex Sorgatz thinks.

Sorgatz created The Trebek Affirmation Soundboard, a collection of soundbites from Jeopardy! where Trebek exclaims things like “That’s it!”, “You got it!”, or “Right you are!” Sorgatz says he got the idea after Trebek announced he was in near-remission from stage-four pancreatic cancer back in May.

????THREAD

????PROJECT

????TRIBUTE I'm stoked to announce a new project, which pays tribute to a personal hero… THE TREBEK AFFIRMATION SOUNDBOARDhttps://t.co/TzZOk9uMRG — Rex Sorgatz (@fimoculous) September 3, 2019

“His recovery got me thinking about how culturally underappreciated he is,” Sorgatz said on Twitter. “So I started this project in his honor.”

Despite some people feeling like Trebek can be a bit bristly at times with contestants, Sorgatz, who says he’s watched the show every week for 30 years, dismisses that idea as a “myth.”

“The dude loves to express encouragement,” Sorgatz said. “His enunciation of a simple ‘correct’ can make you feel like you just discovered the Ark of the Covenant, found the end of π, translated the Voynich manuscript, and identified the Zodiac Killer—all in an afternoon.”

Bottom line, according to Sorgatz: “No one offers encouragement quite like Alex Trebek.”