Heinz redesigned the ketchup label to show us all how to master the perfect pour

Everyone’s got a theory, a technique, their own special spell to coax ketchup out of the bottle. For many generations, this was a required skill if you ever wanted that sweet tomato-y goodness on your burger in less than 36 minutes. Of course, over the past few decades, package designers have given us the plastic squeeze bottles—the condiment world’s version of the automatic transmission or TV remote—to make life easier. But still, for many, the ketchup bottle remains a Rubik’s Cube of mealtime. Now, Kraft Heinz up in Canada are experimenting with a way to help out: the Pour-Perfect bottle.

With just a tilt of the label, the bottle becomes a tutorial in ketchup pouring. Created by Rethink Canada, the experimental bottles will be tested out in the Toronto market for a limited time.

The only thing missing is a target right at the base of the bottle neck to gently tap with the base of your palm while tilting the bottle at the desired angle. Seriously, it works.