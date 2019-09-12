One photojournalist’s haunting portrait of crisis in the Amazon rain forest

As I write this, the Brazilian section of the Amazon rain forest is still actively being consumed by flames. The tropical South American forest, which covers a remarkable 2.1 million square miles in total, is home to one-10th of the world’s species—a wealth of biodiversity. Since the 1960s, the Amazon has been slowly and steadily cleared to make room for cattle and soybean production. And over the past two weeks, 76,000 distinct fires (the result of human interference and the dry season) have set the Amazon’s trees ablaze, contributing to a loss of 7,000 square miles of forest—approximately the size of New Jersey. The result? A tree-light forest, whose lungs are now unable to effectively inhale our planet’s dangerous carbon dioxide emissions.

The Carmignac Photojournalism Award is an annual prize given to investigative photojournalists covering human rights violations. Each year, a team of environmental and political leaders selects a region to focus on—and then selects a recipient, who uses the foundation’s $55,000 prize money to shoot the project they proposed. The annual award, now in its 10th year, focuses on a different region and associated human rights topic each year; last year’s iteration of the award documented the changing Arctic environment.

In 2019, the jury chose to call for project proposals around deforestation and the Amazon. In an ironic twist, the recipient of the prize money was announced as the rain forest was being obscured by plumes of smoke from the unprecedented fires.

The winner, Tommaso Protti, is an Italian-born photographer who has lived in Brazil for the past five years. After being selected by a jury of artists, environmentalists, and activists—including Yolanda Kakabadse, former minister of the environment in Ecuador and president of the World Wildlife Fund—Protti received his $55,000 endowment in November 2018; the prize money supported the production of his photojournalism work, which began in January of this year and wrapped up in July. His reportage, developed in tandem with British journalist Sam Cowie, was revealed at the Visa pour l’Image festival in France on September 4.

“The geography of the land is enormous,” says Protti, noting that the Amazon is roughly the size of Italy, Germany, and France combined. “[It’s] a really complex environment.”

Protti traveled thousands of miles across the region, from the eastern region of Maranhão to the western region of Rondônia, to fashion a portrait of modern life in the Brazilian Amazon. The photographer, who largely shoots with black-and-white film, spent the greater part of three months immersing himself in indigenous communities (like the Araribóia indigenous reserve in Maranhão state) to observe the intricacies of agriculture, politics, and tradition. His moody, sometimes ominous images channel the impending doom of a warming world left unchecked—the shadow of corruption seems to hover just beyond the tree cover.

The images illustrate the precariousness of indigenous lives in particular. The rain forest territory is home to 30 million people, which includes 350 native groups. Rampant deforestation affects the complex ecosystem, which they depend on.