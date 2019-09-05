What business can learn about impact from ‘catalytic philanthropy’

Although their streams of work at first may seem to be very different, the works of Milton Friedman, Nobel-prize winning conservative economist, and Andrew Carnegie, renowned businessman and philanthropist, have been thrown into sharp relief over the past week.

Exactly 100 years ago last month marked Carnegie’s death, prompting many to reflect upon philanthropic developments over the past century. Meanwhile, the Business Roundtable announced they were abandoning shareholder primacy—an ethos championed by Friedman and the driving force behind capitalism for decades—in favor of focusing on social responsibilities alongside profits.

Nearly 200 U.S. businesses were signatories of a statement, reframing the purpose of corporations to encompass stakeholders, with issues such as protecting the environment and social good brought into focus. The list of signatories reads like a roll call of household brands, with the likes of Ford, Apple, Amazon, and JP Morgan all present.

Whilst this is a promising step forward, if corporations truly want to champion the “greater good” and ignite widespread, systematic societal change, they need to go further and look to the strategies of the private philanthropists—and more specifically what we call catalytic philanthropists.

Catalytic philanthropy depends on donors’ “loss-absorbing” or “catalytic” capital to de-risk the solutions of the future. These “catalytic” investments and donations don’t show short-term gains but follow slow and incremental changes that fundamentally change the course of society—and businesses can learn a thing or two from them.

It is the fundamental pillars behind catalytic philanthropy that businesses need to pay particular attention to. Catalytic philanthropy requires you to have a risk-taking mindset in order to uncover the opportunities for progress leading to real change in civil society and the social sector.

In starting any venture, philanthropic or commercial, risk is an inevitable factor. Often the greater the risk, the greater the reward, and business needs to look at the bold leap frequently taken by philanthropists in solving some of the largest global issues.