Inside the Weather Channel’s quest to reinvent storm chasing

It was an otherwise ordinary day. Meteorologist Jim Cantore was giving the weather report inside the Weather Channel studios. That was before the tornado hit . Suddenly, an electrical line dropped mere inches from Cantore’s feet. A car fell from the sky above him. As the studio lost power and he fled to the stairwell, the tornado struck with force, ripping the walls and roof off the building. The only thing left standing was a solitary American flag waving in the wreckage. No one was hurt, of course, because the scene never actually happened. It was generated as part of the Weather Channel’s new Immersive Mixed Reality broadcasting project.

While it only lasted for seven minutes, the segment was actually six years in the making. The project—which won a 2019 Innovation by Design award for best North American design—is part of an ongoing effort by the Weather Channel’s design team to reinvent its presentation.

Despite everything in the world that has changed since the midcentury, weather broadcasts have been largely the same since 1954, when British weatherman George Cowling gave the first weather forecast in front of a map. Of course, graphics and technology have evolved immensely since then, and those advances have changed how we get the weather: The map became digital, animated, and filled with real-time Doppler radar readouts. But the Weather Channel hadn’t fundamentally bucked the information design of early broadcast trends until a few years ago.

“Weather broadcast has been represented basically the same way for decades now,” concedes Mike Chesterfield, director of weather presentation at the Weather Channel. “It’s very rich in information, but short on actually trying to immerse the viewer in the weather forecast.”

The Weather Channel’s viewership has been on a mostly upward trajectory: 2017 was its most-watched year since 2013. Meanwhile, extreme weather and storms have been on the upswing. Along with VP of design Michael Potts, Chesterfield began considering what a more immersive Weather Channel would look like—a type of broadcasting that could convey to the viewer the danger of extreme weather from floods to tornados, and preferably, without endangering the Weather Channel crew. “There’s a reason we put our talent out there [during storms], because we want audiences to feel like they’re there and experiencing it with them, to understand the messages we’re trying to provide them,” says Chesterfield. What if instead of taking meteorologists to the weather, they thought, the weather could come to the meteorologists?

That was the fundamental idea behind the earliest experiments of the channel’s graphics and technical team. While they didn’t have the technical tools to produce full augmented reality yet, by 2015 they were hacking together a neat—if not quite realistic—3D tornado inside the studio.

“That was the first aha moment for all of us,” says Chesterfield. “We were able to put [meteorologist] Jim Cantore next to a tornado, and look how much it enhanced the story.”