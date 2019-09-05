Report: Apple is bringing Touch ID back to iPhones in 2020

Apple will likely be bringing its beloved Touch ID biometric authentication sensors back to the iPhone in 2020, according to a report from Bloomberg . However, as has been rumored for some time, Apple will embed the Touch ID sensor under the iPhone’s display instead of having a physical button along the bezel of the phone.

Apple ditched Touch ID on its newest iPhones back in 2017 when the iPhone X introduced Face ID. Face ID is more secure than Touch ID and its camera module allows for additional photographic features. Yet despite its superiority, Apple seems intent on offering users both Touch ID and Face ID. Bloomberg’s report says when Touch ID returns to iPhone in 2020 (they note the date may slip to 2021 if technical hurdles prevent a launch next year) Apple will offer iPhones with both biometric authentication systems:

If Apple moves forward with the in-screen fingerprint scanner, the company would offer users both biometric options, letting them unlock and authenticate app transactions with either their face or fingerprint. In any case, the Face ID sensor system will need to be retained because its technology forms the basis for more advanced portrait photography and augmented reality features like Animoji.

Next week, Apple is expected to introduce its 2019 iPhone models, dubbed the “iPhone 11” and the “iPhone 11 Pro.” Those models are expected to retain Face ID and also feature rear camera improvements and processor upgrades.