Fearing 2020 ‘deepfakes,’ Facebook will launch industry AI ‘challenge’

Facebook wants to be ready for a deepfake outbreak on its social network. So the company has started an industry group to foster the development of new detection tools to spot the fraudulent videos.

A deepfake video presents a realistic AI-generated image of a real person saying or doing fictional things. Perhaps the most famous such video to date portrayed Barack Obama calling Donald Trump a “dipshit.”

Facebook is creating a “Deepfake Detection Challenge,” which will offer grants and awards in excess of $10 million to people developing promising detection tools. The social network is teaming up with Microsoft and the Partnership on AI (which includes Amazon, Google, DeepMind, and IBM), as well as academics from MIT, Oxford, Cornell Tech, UC Berkeley, and others on the effort. The tech companies will contribute cash and technology and will help with judging detection tools, a Facebook spokesperson told me.

Importantly, the group will create a benchmark tool that can be used by people developing deepfake detection tools to measure the effectiveness of their technology. The best accuracy scores will be ranked on a leaderboard. The benchmark will include a scoring system to reflect the accuracy of tools. Facebook also says it will hire actors to create “thousands” of deepfake videos, which will be used as the test material for detection tools.

The group plans to start the challenge and release the benchmark and video data set at the Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS) in December.

Facebook may be a little more wary of disinformation on its platform than others. The company unwittingly played host to thousands of fake news items and events carefully targeted to persuade voters to vote for Donald Trump or stay home on election day. Facebook at first denied that the Russian interference played a meaningful role in the election, then was slow to react.

Deepfakes present a potentially calamitous form of disinformation. A convincing deepfake of a candidate saying crazy things, if gone undetected, could spread quickly on Facebook and influence the votes of vast numbers of people.