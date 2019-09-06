9 CEOs on how they prevent themselves from feeling burned out

There’s been plenty of talk about burnout lately, sparked by the World Health Organization’s move to expand the definition of burnout in its latest revision of the Internal Classification of Diseases, or ICD. Burnout is now defined as “a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”

Despite the recent media attention, burnout isn’t a new thing, and chronic stress is something that all types of workers can experience, to varying degrees. We decided to ask nine leaders to share their best tips for staying motivated and fresh on the job:



Prioritize when you can

“I don’t profess to have mastered it,” admits Rhian Horgan, Kindur’s CEO and founder. “But prioritization and delegation are the only way to survive. At the office, this means bringing on seasoned execs who can both be early individual contributors but also build and scale teams. At home, I prioritize bringing my kids to school daily and a weekly date night with my husband.”

John Paasonen, CEO of Maxwell Financial Labs, also emphasizes prioritization. “There was a week where we were raising a round of funding, holding a board meeting, evaluating an acquisition, setting our biannual and quarterly goals, and our third child decided to be born, in what ended up being a complicated delivery,” he recalls. “Then our refrigerator decided to break down, too!”

In the midst of crazy times like those, Paasonen says he focuses on prioritization and his mid-term and long-term goals. “Goals are critical to sharpen what is imperative and what is not. I block times in my calendar to advance critical work—and perhaps most importantly—ensure I’m still dedicating time for my family.”

Master compartmentalization

“When I’m in a product meeting, I need to be fully present, and when I leave that meeting and head to marketing, I need to give that team my full attention,” says Analisa Goodin, founder and CEO of Catch&Release. “Being able to compartmentalize is not something you learn once and then forget about—it’s an active state of mind, and one you continually have to be aware of.”

Remove toxic people

“Surrounding yourself with amazing, supportive people is key,” says John Hall, cofounder of Calendar. “I’ve had people come down hard at me and my team during board meetings [and] that has caused burnout not only for me, but others. Now I know the best thing to avoid burnout is remove toxic people [from] my professional life.”