Twitter just disabled its SMS tweet feature after CEO Jack Dorsey got hacked

Twitter is “temporarily” pulling a feature you probably haven’t used in years after the feature made it possible for multiple accounts to be hacked, including Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s .

“We’re temporarily turning off the ability to tweet via SMS, or text message, to protect people’s accounts,” Twitter said today via its support account, pointing a finger at mobile carriers as well as itself.

“We’re taking this step because of vulnerabilities that need to be addressed by mobile carriers and our reliance on having a linked phone number for two-factor authentication (we’re working on improving this),” Twitter said. The announcement came shortly after actor Chloë Grace Moretz’s account was also hacked, apparently in the same way.

Before apps took over, many Twitter users tweeted via SMS. The technology also inspired Twitter’s 140-character limit (RIP). However, some Twitter users still rely on tweeting via SMS, and it looks like they will be temporarily screwed by Twitter’s decision. “We’ll reactivate this in markets that depend on SMS for reliable communication soon while we work on our longer-term strategy for this feature,” Twitter said.