Trump accused of using Sharpie-doctored Dorian map to ‘prove’ Alabama was in its path

The map President Donald Trump used during his morning update on Hurricane Dorian showed the Yellowhammer State in the hurricane’s cone, the area meteorologists forecast will be impacted by the extreme weather.

But the map on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center website doesn’t show Alabama in the cone.

People on social media are accusing Trump of doctoring the map in order to back up his erroneous claim that Alabama was among the states most likely to be hit by Dorian.

On Sunday, he said, “Alabama could even be in for at least some very strong winds and something more than that, it could be,” and tweeted about it.

In addition to Florida – South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

When weather experts said Alabama would be unaffected, the president backpedaled.

The map Trump used recently shows Dorian’s path extended northwest and north from Florida and Georgia. The original trajectory is marked in white, while the Alabama extension is in black, prompting some to question whether a Sharpie was used to alter the image. (The president’s fondness for the famous magic-marker brand has been widely reported in the press.)