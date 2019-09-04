Scarlett Johansson remains firmly Team Woody Allen: “I believe him.”

Who: Controversy-prone actor Scarlett Johansson.

Why we care: Scarlett Johansson is many things. An Avenger. A Weekend Update stan. An aspiring tree. One thing she is not, however, is consistent on the whole “believe women” thing. The actor was one of the original signers of the Time’s Up announcement letter and a big supporter of the cause, even going so far as to call out James Franco at the 2018 Women’s March for preying on women with less power. However, and this is among the strongest possible however‘s, Johansson believes Woody Allen’s self-proclaimed innocence over his daughter Dylan’s accusation, despite evidence to the contrary. While many of Allen’s other previous collaborators have distanced themselves from the director and his now-toxic reputation, Johansson confirmed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she believes Allen, who maintains his innocence, and would work with him anytime. It remains unclear why the court documents around Allen’s alleged abuse are to be taken with a grain of salt, but James Franco’s accuser’s allegations are ironclad.

While perhaps not quite as problematic as Kanye West’s infamous ‘BILL COSBY INNOCENT’ tweet from 2016, the actor’s most recent statement is only her latest controversial move, following her taking over a traditionally Asian role for The Ghost in the Shell, signing up for and pulling out of a role as a trans character in the now-shelved Rub & Tug, and recently lamenting the PC culture that prevents her from playing such roles.

Have a look below at a recent CollegeHumor sketch about a day in the life of Scarlett Johansson’s agent.