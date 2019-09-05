Vacasa homes in Google search results give you one less excuse to skip that vacation

Americans are bad at going on vacation. Now, Vacasa, the vacation home rental platform, is teaming up with Google to make it just a little bit easier.

The homes listed by Vacasa will now appear in Google search results along with hotel options in the selected destination, Vacasa said today. The partnership recognizes a shift in consumer preferences where more and more people are opting to stay in a home instead of a hotel when they cash in their vacation days. According to Vacasa, 48% of travelers have stayed in a vacation rental in the past 12 months, and they expect that number to grow. As Google continues to elbow its way to the front of the travel booking crowd, including Vacasa’s listings in its vacation accommodation options will make it easier for would-be travelers to book.

So when aspiring travelers google, say, a hotel in Cannon Beach, Oregon, not only will hotels pop up, but so will Vacasa’s home rental listings. As part of Google’s hotel search function, Vacasa’s vacation rentals will appear in an interactive map where travelers can move throughout the desired region to see which listings are available. From there it’s easy to book a vacation house as the search engine directs guests to vacasa.com. Vacasa says guests will get the best price as will Vacasa homeowners who rent out their homes to strangers for cash.

Vacasa’s direct API integration with Google is the first for a vacation rental management company, and a big deal for travel nerds. “Partnering with Google to make the homes we manage available through the search engine is yet another way for us to drive exceptional financial returns for our homeowners,” says Eric Breon, founder and CEO of Vacasa.

So cash in those vacation days, folks, and find a house to sleep in other than your own.