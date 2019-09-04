American Eagle takes on Sephora in an effort to be a one-stop shop for teens

Soon teens won’t need to make a Sephora stop to pick up lotions and makeup. They’ll be able to pick up these items when they’re buying new jeans from American Eagle Outfitters, according to a report from CNBC . The company is about to launch a new exclusive beauty brand before the holiday season. It’s still unclear whether the company will develop these products in-house or will acquire another brand.

American Eagle has already dipped its toe into the world of beauty, offering a smattering of makeup items and bags, some of which are from other brands. The company also said it would start offering a range of CBD products, including lotions and aromatherapy products, which will be made by a third party, Green Growth Brands.

Over the past few years, American Eagle has thrived, even as some of its competitors, including Abercrombie, have struggled. The brand’s best-known sub-brand, Aerie, an underwear line, has been very successful, growing faster than Victoria’s Secret. There is reason to believe that the brand will find a way to create beauty products that respond to the needs and culture of today’s young people. It’s on track to becoming a one-stop shop for Gen Z consumers.