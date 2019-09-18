Ikea is spawning a cottage industry of startups that customize your furniture for you

Today, Ikea’s name is synonymous with streamlined, easy living. The Swedish furniture company has cornered the global market on housewares and modular furnishings, as evidenced by its 423 stores in 52 different countries. Many consumers have sought out ways to distinguish their Ikea products, leading to the thriving fandom of ad hoc Ikea hacking. Over the past few years, a slew of small design companies have sprung up to offer Ikea customers an easier way to hack their furniture: with customized, aftermarket Ikea parts.

Thanks to this cottage industry, you can now buy a unique countertop for your Ikea kitchen or custom fronts for your Ikea cabinets, adding visual interest to the smooth, monochromatic aesthetic championed by the furniture giant. Thanks to the clean and simple way Ikea constructs its furniture, it’s not difficult for companies to develop embellishments that elevate the products—nor is it difficult for customers to swap out the store-bought versions for custom parts. And the aftermarket opportunity for these smaller businesses is huge: The Ikea company sold an impressive $44.6 billion worth of goods last year.

But Lotta Lundaas says there’s a sustainability imperative too. Lundaas is CEO and founder of Norse Interiors, an Ikea customization business which she founded in 2013 when she moved to the U.S. from her native Sweden.

“[IKEA] makes good, affordable bases, which is what we take advantage of when creating designer parts to give them a more custom, less cookie-cutter look,” she says. “In an ideal world, our customers already own an IKEA piece, which they give a makeover with Norse, extending its life instead of having it end up in a landfill.”

Norse sells aftermarket additions that allow customers to add everything from $100 Ambrosia Maple covers to $30 brass legs for Ikea’s Besta line of storage.

Reform, an Ikea hacking company founded in 2014 in Copenhagen, focuses on custom pieces that fit Ikea’s kitchen design in particular. Jeppe Christensen, CEO and cofounder, says he and his team decided to focus on reimagining the company’s products as opposed to selling their own furniture designs because it made the manufacturing process faster and easier to break into as a young startup.

“Piggybacking on Ikea was a fast and easy way to go to market,” he says. “We didn’t have to invent a new functional kitchen system, we could just skin the Ikea cabinets with our well-designed countertops and fronts.”