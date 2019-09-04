How to watch CNN’s climate change Town Halls live without cable

For the first time ever, CNN will dedicate an entire evening of programing to the climate crisis with a series of Town Hall conversations featuring the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. Climate change has emerged as a key issue for the Democrats vying to take on President Trump next November, and each of the candidates are eager to position themselves as a would-be president who will work toward meaningful solutions—before it’s too late.
CNN’s climate Town Halls begin today (Wednesday, September 4) at 5 p.m. ET and run until about midnight. Here’s the full lineup:
- Julián Castro will be interviewed by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer at 5 p.m. ET
- Andrew Yang be interviewed by Blitzer at 5:40 p.m.
- Kamala Harris will be interviewed by CNN’s Erin Burnett at 6:20 p.m.
- Amy Klobuchar will be interviewed by Burnett at 7 p.m.
- Joe Biden will be interviewed by CNN’s Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m.
- Bernie Sanders will be interviewed by Cooper at 8:40 p.m.
- Elizabeth Warren will be interviewed by CNN’s Chris Cuomo at 9:20 p.m.
- Pete Buttigieg will be interviewed by Cuomo at 10 p.m.
- Beto O’Rourke will appear with CNN’s Don Lemon at 10:40 p.m.
- Cory Booker will be interviewed by Lemon and will come on at 11:20 p.m.
If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream the Town Hall events live on your computer, phone, or TV, you have a few different options. I’ve rounded up some choices below.
- Streaming TV Services: A few streaming services offer CNN as part of bundled packages. You’ll need to pay for these, but most are offering free trials, and they’re easy to cancel. They include Sling TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, or PlayStation Vue.
- CNN online: You can stream the Town Halls right from CNN’s website, but you’ll need a login with a pay-TV subscriber to watch this way. Find it here.
- CNNgo: Stream the Town Halls on CNN’s app on your desktop, smartphone, or iPad, or via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV. You’ll also need a login for these options. Find it here.
Unfortunately, CNN will not drop its pay-TV authentication requirements for this event as it has for others, such as the Democratic debates, but a spokesman for the network says the Town Halls will be available on-demand at some point after they air.