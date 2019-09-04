How to watch CNN’s climate change Town Halls live without cable

For the first time ever, CNN will dedicate an entire evening of programing to the climate crisis with a series of Town Hall conversations featuring the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. Climate change has emerged as a key issue for the Democrats vying to take on President Trump next November, and each of the candidates are eager to position themselves as a would-be president who will work toward meaningful solutions—before it’s too late.

CNN’s climate Town Halls begin today (Wednesday, September 4) at 5 p.m. ET and run until about midnight. Here’s the full lineup:

Julián Castro will be interviewed by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer at 5 p.m. ET

Kamala Harris will be interviewed by CNN's Erin Burnett at 6:20 p.m.

Joe Biden will be interviewed by CNN's Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren will be interviewed by CNN's Chris Cuomo at 9:20 p.m.

Beto O'Rourke will appear with CNN's Don Lemon at 10:40 p.m.

If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream the Town Hall events live on your computer, phone, or TV, you have a few different options. I’ve rounded up some choices below.