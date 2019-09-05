5 people you should reach out to when looking for that next big job

The New York Times Book Review has a regular column called “By the Book,” which features famous writers. One frequent question they ask them is this: “You’re throwing a literary dinner party. Which three writers, dead or alive, do you invite?”

If you’re looking for a new job, you can ask yourself the less literary version of this question: “Which influential person would I invite for a networking conversation if I could?” But the truth is that you already likely have people in your network who would be helpful to consult. The next time you’re thinking about finding a new job, consider these five types of people:

1. Your boss

This one might sound counterintuitive, because it often seems best to hide the fact that you’re looking for a new gig. But your boss just might be the best person to talk with, assuming you play your cards right.

To begin with, when your boss finds out that you have aspirational goals, she may just find a way of helping you achieve them within your present company or your present department. Don’t rule out the possibility of a promotion. And if there is no appropriate position for your advancement, letting your boss know that you are looking for a more senior role will mean she may see you as a candidate for an MBA or some other leadership training.

Of course, when you have this networking conversation, show excitement about your present role, and convey appreciation for what you have learned from your supervisor.

2. Friends

Another group of individuals who are in a great position to help you land that next job are friends—a college acquaintance, a colleague you work with, or a friend you’ve known from childhood.

I once had a friend named Sue, who was a fellow communicator. We both had great respect for each other as professionals, and we had become good friends. She worked for Shell Canada, and I asked her if there would be an opportunity for me in that company. She made some inquiries, and said, “Yes, there’s an opening for a speechwriter.” I was interviewed by the CEO and was appointed his speechwriter.