Vaping lung disease symptoms: Here’s what the CDC says to watch out for

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that the number of possible cases of serious lung disease linked to e-cigarettes has risen to 215, with 25 states now reporting cases. Additional pulmonary illnesses are also under investigation by the CDC and the FDA. At least one person has died so far.

Health officials still don’t know exactly what is causing the outbreak, but vaping appears to be a common link among affected patients. Many of the patients reported that they had used e-cigarette products with liquids that contain cannabinoid ingredients, such as THC.

In the meantime, the CDC is urging people concerned about specific health risks to consider not using e-cigarette products. The list of symptoms associated with the disease is likely to grow, but so far patients have reported the following:

cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain

nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

fatigue, fever, or weight loss

E-cigarette users who experience symptoms like those should seek prompt medical attention, the CDC says. You can learn more about the outbreak and stay updated with the latest information on the CDC’s website.