HGTV’s ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ is a very comforting reunion

The Southern California ranch-style home signified contemporary design and the epitome of middle-class living in the 1970s. Even if the house itself contained the kind of anomalies that any astute 8-year-old could identify almost immediately. Why was there just one bathroom for six children? That bathroom didn’t even appear to have a toilet! Mike’s study is huge but the three boys and three girls each have to share a room? Until Greg took over the attic, that is. Somehow it never occurred to Mike—an architect!—that he could have converted that space into additional bedrooms.

Ah, the simple pleasures of picking apart the logical fallacies of what was supposed to be a disposable sitcom and not an enduring work of cultural significance that is now celebrating its 50th anniversary.

What better way to commemorate this occasion than a reality series in which the Brady kids, with the help of several HGTV stars, renovate the actual home whose exterior stood in for their TV abode? And even better, recreate the TV sets kids like me internalized over repeated viewings of the series’ 117 episodes, a decor this actual home never had?

Generation X’s TV family

The Bradys never really went away on television, because we wouldn’t let them. The Brady Bunch was never a hit when it aired on ABC from 1969 to 1974, but thanks to TV networks needing cheap programming and the kids who would become known as generation X (of which I am one) needing the processed comfort food the Bradys offered, the TV family survived their cancellation.

The first revival was the surreal The Brady Bunch Variety Hour in 1976, at which point they’d hardly been gone long enough to be missed. But then the nostalgia train kicked into gear.

The Bradys have returned to TV in 1981, 1988, 1990, 2000, and now 2019 with the debut of A Very Brady Renovation Monday on HGTV. (In 1991, a group of young comedic performers, including Jane Lynch, Andy Richter, and Jill Soloway, satirized the Bradys in a stage show called The Real Live Brady Bunch, commodifying my generation’s ironic appreciation for the show and leading to two popular films.)