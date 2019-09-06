Why so many women want to change careers

Seventy-three percent of women are interested in changing careers according to InHerSight’s recent study of 1,500 working women. That means right now, two-thirds of the female workforce is wondering whether they should not just leave their jobs but change industries entirely.

The reasons women want to leave their jobs illustrate the current state of our workforce. The top three are the need for more pay, the desire to find a career with a mission they believe in, and burnout.

If we look at salary alone, InHerSight found that only 11% of women are very satisfied with their pay, 83% believe companies aren’t doing enough to close the gender pay gap, and 49% say they’ve found out that a subordinate male coworker makes more money than they do.

No wonder women are curious about whether the grass is greener along some other unexplored career path. Stats like these make it seem like we’ve simply resigned ourselves to having thousands of unhappy women moping around our workplaces.

While that imagery is good cartoon fodder, no employee should feel that way—let alone half our workforce. There are a few things employers can do right now to help women find careers that make them happy, both for those already on your team and the women you’re hoping to bring on board.

Be transparent about pay

It’s worth noting that companies enforcing pay transparency policies, which get us closer to equal pay because everyone knows what everyone else is making, are few and far between. Opening up the discussion about pay not only helps to close the gender pay gap, but it also builds trust among employees and increases productivity, motivation, and employee performance.

Offer balance

The need for flexibility has never been more obvious. Despite our continually diversifying workforce, women still bear most of the burden at home, which means our work lives suffer because we’re juggling too many responsibilities at once.