Trading faces with Leo DiCaprio in the hot deep-fake social app Zao comes with major privacy concerns

What if with just one picture, your face could be swapped with Leonardo DiCaprio’s into clips of some of the award-winning actor’s most memorable roles?

Oh, and in less than 10 seconds.

The meme possibilities alone may have your head dancing in social media delight. That’s certainly what fueled Chinese app Zao’s meteoric rise up China’s iOS free app charts over the weekend, after being released on Friday, propelling it to the top spot by Sunday. It’s essentially a free, deep-fake, face-swapping app that can drop your face into select TV and movie scenes after uploading just a single image.

In case you haven't heard, #ZAO is a Chinese app which completely blew up since Friday. Best application of 'Deepfake'-style AI facial replacement I've ever seen. Here's an example of me as DiCaprio (generated in under 8 secs from that one photo in the thumbnail) ???? pic.twitter.com/1RpnJJ3wgT — Allan Xia (@AllanXia) September 1, 2019

But almost as quickly as the app’s popularity exploded came the backlash to its less-than-airtight security policy, which initially gave the company “free, irrevocable, permanent, transferable, and relicense-able” rights to all user-generated content and allows Zao to use their images for marketing purposes. After days of complaints, the app issued a statement on Weibo (China’s Twitter-like service) that it had changed its user agreement to address “concerns about privacy and safety issues.”