Ben & Jerry’s new ice cream flavor is inspired by racism in the criminal justice system

Today, Ben & Jerry’s founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, and nonprofit partner the Advancement Project, announced the brand’s newest ice cream flavor on the Ben & Jerry’s Facebook page: It’s called Justice ReMix’d, a cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with chunks of cinnamon bun dough, spicy fudge brownies, and an aftertaste of structural racism in a broken criminal legal system.

Justice ReMix’d is part of Ben & Jerry’s multiyear campaign for criminal justice reform. The activist ice cream company, which employs a corporate activism manager, has been working to change and challenge the criminal justice system. This new project pairs their activism and ice cream know-how with the work of the Advancement Project National Office, a national, multi-racial civil rights organization that works with local grassroots organizers on racial justice issues.

While Ben & Jerry’s was sold to Unilever in 2000, before the handover, it created an independent board to keep the company’s social mission intact. And it has remained very active on causes, including working with the Power U Center for Social Change in calling on the Miami-Dade County School Board to prioritize funding for mental health and counselors instead of more security and surveillance, and sending its Scoop Truck to St. Louis to support the Close the Workhouse Coalition.

“Our approach to creating social change is to raise up the work non-profits are doing on the ground,” said Cohen in the announcement of the new flavor. “We bring every resource we have to support them—our business voice, our connection with fans, our Scoop Shop community and of course, ice cream. Somehow, it’s easier to talk about difficult issues over a scoop or two.”

Now anyone who wants a taste of justice can find Justice ReMix’d in grocery stores nationwide and at Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops. You’ll be craving justice soon enough.