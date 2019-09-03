These YouTubers used Google Maps to find the world’s longest possible footpath. It’s a doozy

Who: Popular science YouTube channel RealLifeLore.

Why we care: Sure, Forrest Gump’s multi-year jaunt around America was quite a long distance run, but where did it really take him? Right back home with his considerable shrimp fortune, that’s where. Perhaps if he’d aimed his sights a little higher than running around in an admittedly enormous circle, he would have actually achieved something, like traversing Earth’s longest continuous walkable distance on foot. According to the perrenially curious YouTubers at RealLifeLore, that footpath stretches from Cape Town, South Africa, to Magadon, Russia. The team explores this hypothetical stroll in a new video practically daring outdoorsy types to throw their moisture-wicking hats into the ring.

RealLife Lore’s criteria for finding the route stipulated that it needed to be a distance that could be walked the entire way, no boats or ferries, and that it needed to have continuous access to Google Maps the whole way. By these standards, the South Africa-to-Russia voyage came out as the longest option, spanning 14,334 miles and elevation changes equivalent to 76.5 miles along the way. While nobody appears to have ever done it, you can watch the video below right now for an idea of what the treacherous experience of undertaking such a journey would actually be like. Hint: It does not appear to be a realistic bucket-list goal.