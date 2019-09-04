Don’t use these 5 emojis unless you want Japanese teens to think you’re old

If you’ve ever wondered whether sliding into someone’s DMs with certain types of emojis makes you look old, just ask a bunch of teenage girls. That’s what one Japanese company did to figure out the “top 10 emoji that reek of old guy,” according to a survey of teenage girls reported by SoraNews24 .

These are not the classic smiley face, peach, and eggplant emoji often used in texting, but Baidu Japan’s Simeji emojis that use ASCII to make little pictures like ( •_•), ＼(^o^)／, and ಠ_ಠ.

According to the survey, which was conducted by Simeji, certain emojis are “overplayed” and using them can make you look “oafish” or “Uncle-like.”

Here are the five emojis that will make you look oldest:

5. (*^_^*) (smile)

4.Σ(￣。￣ﾉ)ﾉ (surprise)

3. (^_^;) (sweat)

2. (^_−)−☆ (wink)

1.ヽ(￣д￣;)ノ=3=3=3 (in a hurry)

Got it? Now you can feel free to use other emojis without looking like an Old.

You can check out the full list of 10 emojis here.