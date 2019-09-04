Don’t use these 5 emojis unless you want Japanese teens to think you’re old

If you’ve ever wondered whether sliding into someone’s DMs with certain types of emojis makes you look old, just ask a bunch of teenage girls. That’s what one Japanese company did to figure out the “top 10 emoji that reek of old guy,” according to a survey of teenage girls reported by SoraNews24.
These are not the classic smiley face, peach, and eggplant emoji often used in texting, but Baidu Japan’s Simeji emojis that use ASCII to make little pictures like ( •_•), ＼(^o^)／, and ಠ_ಠ.
According to the survey, which was conducted by Simeji, certain emojis are “overplayed” and using them can make you look “oafish” or “Uncle-like.”
Here are the five emojis that will make you look oldest:
5. (*^_^*) (smile)
4.Σ(￣。￣ﾉ)ﾉ (surprise)
3. (^_^;) (sweat)
2. (^_−)−☆ (wink)
1.ヽ(￣д￣;)ノ=3=3=3 (in a hurry)
Got it? Now you can feel free to use other emojis without looking like an Old.
You can check out the full list of 10 emojis here.
Simeji owner Baidu will reportedly release a line of “old guy” emojis for the messaging app Line. So use them with pride without worrying about teens pointing and laughing at you. If you haven’t already, you can download the Simeji keyboard at the Google Play Store and the App Store, so you can impress your friends with your very age-appropriate emoji use (>_<).