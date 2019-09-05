You can buy tiny houses on Amazon and Facebook now. That doesn’t mean you should

You can’t always trust what you see online. Earlier this year, tiny house guru John Kernohan learned this the hard way when he decided to buy a dome-shaped tiny home off Facebook’s online marketplace. After looking at the company’s website and seeing there were some phone numbers and emails on the customer service page, he decided to pull the trigger and typed in his credit card number—without looking for reviews or reaching out to the company to check how long it had been around, precautions he always encourages prospective tiny house buyers take.

More than seven years ago, when he and his wife first moved into their first tiny home (which they built from scratch), they learned that someone was pretending to sell a tiny house online using images of their house. They contacted the online marketplace, which was brand-new and hadn’t yet set up a vetting process to screen out scammers, and the post was taken down—luckily, nobody had yet fallen for it. Despite his bad experience on Facebook earlier this year and with the scammers using images of his tiny home, Kernohan still endorses buying tiny homes online—as long as you’re smart. “People buy cars online, people buy boats and RVs online, why not buy a tiny house online?” he says. “It’s a matter of due diligence and just taking the time to research it just like [you] would anything else.” There are a couple golden rules to navigating the tiny home market online. First step? Read the reviews. But you have to be discerning about what reviews you can trust, Kernohan says. Sometimes, people will buy tiny houses on Amazon thinking that they’re going to get a full-sized house delivered to them in the mail that will snap together as easily as an Ikea bookshelf, and then they’ll be able to move in. It’s a rookie mistake: Most of these tiny house kits don’t come with any wiring, plumbing, or insulation. These buyers, who typically didn’t read the full description of what was included in their house kit, may leave horrible reviews—so ignore those. Other reviews that seem too positive (and are recent) indicate, to Kernohan, that they’ve been written by employees of the company trying to sell the house. Instead, look for reviews from real purchasers who’ve “actually touched stuff and used it,” Kernohan says. He also recommends researching the company behind the tiny house, paying attention to how long it’s been around, and asking the owners what business names it has operated under in the past. Then, you should run a search of all these previous business names to look for bad reviews.

“When you see five or six complaints in two years of $5,000 deposits being taken [and] houses not being delivered . . . do you want to take a chance buying it online from that individual?” he says. If it’s a tiny home on wheels, make sure to find the vehicle’s VIN number—if there isn’t one, that’s a red flag, indicating that either it’s stolen or previous owners had a hard time getting it registered with the DMV. Ideally, you should go check out a tiny house yourself, in person, so you can see it with your own eyes and meet the current owner. Kernohan now goes out of his way to get that extra level of verification. For instance, he’s currently working on restoring a tiny house that he will eventually donate to a family that lost their house to Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The tiny house originally came from Wisconsin, and before buying it Kernohan paid a fellow tiny house enthusiast who was going to be in the neighborhood to inspect it. If you’re shopping on Amazon, you definitely won’t be able to tour the tiny house in person before it shows up at your door—which justifiably makes Kernohan very nervous, given the USB snafu. That’s why even though Kernohan has never heard of any horror stories from people buying tiny houses off Amazon, he’s still skeptical. After all, why purchase a shell of a house without any guarantees of quality? “Buying a house off Amazon, I’m going to say is like getting a hair transplant 20 years ago,” he says. “Twenty years ago, when I knew a couple guys who had that done, what were they thinking? That was some crazy weird stuff. Now I know a few guys who have hair transplants and you can’t even tell. I think [with] buying a house off Amazon, let someone else hit the beach. Let them [do] that first and see what happens. There’s no reason to be a hero.”