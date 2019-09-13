The business of change is changing–are you there for it?

The only constant in life is change. It’s also true in business, but lately, change itself is changing. Those at the top realize it’s vital to not just implement that great platform, new business model or software, but also to get employees excited, build connections, and foster the kind of engagement that fuels innovation and brings lasting results. Otherwise, new systems, operating models, pricey software and revolutionary platforms don’t live up to their potential.

Think you’re doing it right? Many leaders do: 90% of execs say their company caters to people’s needs when introducing new tech, yet only 53% of staff agree, according to a recent PwC Tech at Work survey.

Change requires a mindset that hinges on curiosity and fearlessness. If you think differently from the start, you can avoid these four typical trouble spots—and hit them first with proven solutions.

1. Speak the same language

A common language is the primary building block of good communication. When things are in flux, it’s especially important to get everyone on the same page. Create familiarity and set clear expectations with those on the giving and receiving end of transformation. Start by creating a company-wide glossary or style guide with common terms—then throw out less-useful jargon. Get everyone—from the teams managing the change to the last employee to be onboarded—using the same lexicon.

If different departments and systems use varied terminology to describe the same thing, it increases the likelihood of misunderstandings and mistakes. That leads to lower rates of adoption and impedes the success of your new initiative.

2. Get visibility–on everything

“Where are we at with this—and is it impacting that?” How many times have you heard something similar and had to go dig into various plans and navigate blindly to answer? It’s likely your company is going through multiple changes across businesses—a new software platform here, a new integration there. Your project likely has overlaps or sideways impact on others, but most change misses that big picture—instead doing fire drills and urgent fixes when demands collide.

But if you can set up a big-picture view to see all your initiatives at once, you’re ahead of the game. For example, you could see what R&D was doing, and how that might affect the sales software change, or if that finance restructuring would impact how your new system accounts for revenue projections.