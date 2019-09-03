Prince Harry wants to change the future of sustainable travel with Travalyst

When Prince Harry isn’t busy being seventh in line to the throne of England, he is thinking about the future of travel—at least according to a press release about his new sustainable travel initiative, Travalyst.

HRH The Duke of Sussex has just announced that he is entering the $8.8 trillion global tourism industry with a new global partnership three years in the making. Travalyst, led by His Royal Highness and cofounded with travel industry vets, including Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor, and Visa, is a first-of-its-kind initiative dedicated to exploring and promoting solutions that will make travel more sustainable. The new partnership is hoping to connect would-be world travelers with easy and transparent options to let them travel more sustainably.

Travalyst also aims to connect companies with that demand, as well as develop a platform to engage consumers about the importance of sustainable practices, prioritizing working with local communities, engaging social entrepreneurs, and promoting best practice.

As befitting a nobleman, Travalyst has noble goals working to explore and promote solutions that help drive sustainable practices and consumer choices in various areas, including supporting local people, protecting wildlife, tackling climate change and environmental damage, and alleviating over-tourism.

“Travel has the unparalleled power to open people’s minds to different cultures, new experiences and to have a profound appreciation for what our world has to offer,” Prince Harry said in a statement. “As tourism inevitably grows, it is critically important to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices worldwide; and to balance this growth with the needs of the environment and the local population. Bringing companies, consumers and communities together is our best chance to protect destinations and ecosystems for future generations.”

Prince Harry does have sustainable travel bona fides outside of his royal title. He is currently the president of African Parks, a conservation nonprofit that manages more than a dozen different national parks in Africa in collaboration with governments and local communities.

While the specifics of the program seem a bit TBD, the partnership is working to connect customers and travel operators to educate, raise awareness, and promote positive change in the booming travel industry, protecting people, places, and the planet for many generations to come. We’re very curious to see what Travalyst will do as it sets out to royally shake up the travel industry.