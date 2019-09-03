Samsung’s next foldable phone will bend into a square like a wallet

Despite the disastrous launch of its first foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, earlier this year, Samsung is working full steam ahead on its next folding gadget, according to a report from Bloomberg . But there are several major differences between Samsung’s sophomore effort and its freshman Fold (which will finally be released this month). Specifically, Bloomberg says:

The new foldable will sport a 6.7-inch inner display that folds forward like a clamshell. The Galaxy Fold folded backward along its vertical edge.

It will be a square shape when it is folded shut.

Samsung is said to be marketing its square foldable toward the fashion-oriented crowd, instead of the techie crowd.

The company is reportedly collaborating with American designer Thom Browne on the design of the device.

The phone will sport a hole-punch front camera and also a rear camera.

However, sources that spoke to Bloomberg said that while Samsung is actively developing the phone, it may never see the light of day if sales of the Fold don’t take off. The irony is that the Galaxy Fold was code-named “Winner,” but so far it’s been anything but for the company.