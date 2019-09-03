advertisement
Hurricane Dorian flight cancellations reach the thousands today

[Photo: Lai Man Nung/Unsplash]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

For the second day in a row, the number of flight cancellations in the United States has reached the thousands. At the time of this writing, FlightAware says at least 1,667 flights have been canceled today. While not all of those cancellations can be blamed on Dorian, a vast majority of them can.

Almost half of the canceled flights—965 of them—were headed to or from Orlando International (MCO). Fort Lauderdale International (FLL) accounted for 285 additional canceled flights, Miami International (MIA) accounted for 129 canceled flights, and Palm Beach International (PBI) accounted for 99 canceled flights.

The next airports on the list with the highest number of canceled flights reads like a roll call of cities that lie adjacent to Dorian’s path, including Hartsfield-Jackson International (ATL), Newark Liberty International (EWR), and Charlotte/Douglas International (CLT).

All passengers with travel plans today are encouraged to contact their airline before heading to the airport to see if your flight has been affected. Besides 1,667 flight cancellations (and counting) today, FlightAware says another 4,139 flights have been delayed. The good news is that passengers with upcoming travel plans in the region are allowed to change their flights in select cities without the usual penalties.

