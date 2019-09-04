Effective managing for non-managers: 5 tips to try now

Editor’s Note: Each week, Fast Company presents an advice column by Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay. Webb offers candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q: I started a company and it really took off, so I had to hire people quickly, but I never really learned how to be manager. It doesn’t come naturally, and I fear this is holding me—and my startup—back.

—Founder of services company

Dear Founder,

First, congrats on growing and scaling your business. Your issue is one that many founders face, and it gives us an opportunity to discuss one of the most important ingredients for a leader’s success: the art of delegation.

When you are very small and employ only two to three people, everyone has to pitch in, divide the tasks, and do the work. Even at that stage, it’s likely that someone will take the lead on each initiative. Delegation has naturally started to emerge. But when you start growing beyond that, you will have to delegate more—and do it systematically and effectively. Effectively is the operative word here.

Too often, I’ve heard someone who has been given a task say “I delegated that to X” and think that they’re done. Not the case! Years ago, I had an amazing manager working for me who I could always count on to deliver what I wanted on time and on budget. Unfortunately, he was known as a micromanager, which made life difficult for the teams working for him. We had to help him develop his “effective delegation” muscle, which we went to work on, and we assumed things would improve. Not long after, we had a “bet-the-company” project that we were running, and that manager (and his teams) played a major role. I stopped by to ask him how it was going, and he said very proudly, “I don’t know, I’ve delegated it to the team—aren’t you happy with me?” I wasn’t.