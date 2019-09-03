Exclusive: Goop and Banana Republic want to talk to you about game-changing women

At first blush, Goop and Banana Republic seem like strange bedfellows: The former is a wellness startup that blends content with commerce, while the latter is a heritage clothier that specializes in mid-priced workwear. But the two brands are coming together to launch a new eight-part podcast series called Women on Top, which will focus on female culture-changers. For the next two months, the series will take over the regular Goop podcast, which drops every Tuesday and Thursday, and the first episode airs today.

Part of the podcast’s goal is to highlight both brands’ commitment to female empowerment and equality. The episodes will feature a guest interviewed by Gwyneth Paltrow or Elise Loehnen, Goop’s chief content officer. The first show will feature Shannon Watts, who founded Moms Demand Action. Other episodes will include motivational speaker Marie Forleo and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth.

Goop has collaborated with a wide range of brands over the last decade, including creating shoes with Christian Louboutin and furniture with CB2. Loehnen says part of the appeal of this partnership with Banana Republic was engaging each other’s audiences through joint storytelling. “We’re both speaking to strong, professional women,” she says. “This gives us a chance to tap into each others’ audiences.”

Going forward, Goop and Banana Republic expect to keep partnering together. Since both brands create apparel, a fashion collaboration seems like an obvious next step. “Nothing’s off the table,” says Mary Alderete, Banana Republic’s chief marketing officer. “This is just the first step in a longer relationship.”