Roku wants to simplify home audio, but there are too many options already

Back in January 2018, Roku announced a grand vision for parlaying its streaming TV success into a broader home entertainment platform. The plan was to power not just smart TVs and streaming boxes, but speakers and soundbars with whole-home audio, all of which would be orchestrated by a voice assistant.

Little of that plan has come to fruition since. The company released a set of wireless TV speakers last fall, but they were only compatible with smart TVs running Roku’s operating system, limiting their appeal. Meanwhile, TCL abandoned plans for a Roku-powered soundbar last year, and Roku seems to have scaled back its voice control ambitions.

Now, Roku is taking a second shot at home audio with the Roku Smart Soundbar. Unlike a typical soundbar, this one also doubles as a Roku streaming video player, so you don’t have to use it with a Roku smart TV or even a separate streaming box. It’ll ship in mid-October for $180, and Roku will sell a subwoofer to pair with it for another $180. Unlike last year’s Roku wireless speakers, available only through Roku’s website, the soundbar will be on sale in Best Buy stores.

All of which practically guarantees that Roku’s latest audio effort will be more successful than its first one. At the same time, it will almost certainly create more confusion in the increasingly crowded field of home audio platforms. Between Sonos, Google’s Chromecast audio, Amazon Alexa’s multi-room features, and Apple’s AirPlay 2 protocol, we already have too many platforms jockeying for total control over the soundtracks of our home lives. And unsurprisingly, these systems don’t talk to one another. Roku isn’t going to make the decision on what speakers to buy any easier.

Soundbar meets streaming box

In fairness, the Roku Smart Soundbar seems pretty neat on its own. Because it effectively has the same internal hardware as a Roku Ultra streaming box, you can plug it into a TV over HDMI, and you’ll instantly get a top-notch 4K streaming video experience and much better audio than what you’d get from your TV speakers.

“What we’re trying to do at Roku is bring the same level of simplicity that we did for TV to audio,” says Mark Ely, Roku’s VP of product management.

Roku can’t take credit for the idea of a soundbar with streaming software built in. Last year, JBL and Google announced a similar product with Android TV software built in, called the JBL Link Bar. It finally started shipping in July after several delays.