The biggest threat to Apple’s new iPhones: consumer malaise

At its event at the Steve Jobs Theater on September 10, Apple is expected to announce three new phones, including upgrades to the premium iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models along with a second edition of the lower-priced iPhone XR. The new phones will launch in time for the holiday season.

The latest iPhones will show up at a time when many people have grown increasingly fond of the phone they already have. Research shows smartphone owners now keep theirphones for an average 33 months. That’s up from 27.5 months in 2018. Baby Boomers expect their phones to last more than three years, says a survey by Strategy Analytics. Even the most frequent smartphone buyers among us, the Millennials, are holding on to their phones for 30 months on average.

If Apple really did enjoy a one-year upgrade cycle, it’s over now.

As iPhone unit sales have slowed, Apple has been relying, in part, on higher prices to make up the difference. But there’s evidence that consumers are less tolerant of the premium prices phone makers have begun asking for their newest devices.

Both Apple’s and Samsung’s flagship phones now start at $1,000 or more. Global smartphone sales declined 1.7% in the second quarter, Gartner reports. “Demand for high-end smartphones has slowed at a greater rate than demand for midrange and low-end smartphones,” said Gartner senior research director Anshul Gupta in the research firm’s press release on its study.

According to Strategy Analytics, smartphone buyers also don’t like the level of innovation phone makers are offering for the price. In Apple’s case, its two forthcoming premium iPhones—updates to the XS and XS Max—are expected to offer a better camera system on the back, plus an improved Face ID sensor on the front which could enable more augmented reality tricks.