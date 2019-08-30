How to watch the ACC Network live online without cable

Earlier this month, ESPN launched its long-gestating ACC Network, or ACCN, a channel devoted to the NCAA’s Atlantic Coast Conference. The network is a joint venture between the Disney-owned sports juggernaut and the ACC and has gotten off to a rocky start with technical difficulties, but once those are under control, it promises to be popular (albeit niche) offering for sports fans.

That’s good timing because the ACC’s game schedule is heating up this Labor Day weekend, beginning with Utah State at Wake Forest tonight at 8 p.m. The game airs, incidentally, on the ACC Network. (You can find the full schedule on ACC’s website.)

If you’re a cord-cutter who gets all your content over-the-top, you might be wondering how to watch the new network. Not to worry. The channel is offered as part of a bundle. I’ve rounded up some choices below:

Sling TV : ACCN was just added to the Orange package. Find it here.

: ACCN was just added to the Orange package. Find it here. Hulu With Live TV : ACCN is in the core package. Find it here.

: ACCN is in the core package. Find it here. PlayStation Vue: ACCN is in the cord package. Find it here.

These services are easy to sign up for and easy to cancel, and you may be able to get a trial week for free. Enjoy the games!