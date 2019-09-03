Your obsession with growth is hurting your business

From a young age, we learn that growth is good because it’s the opposite of decline. We carefully track the rise of cities and companies and gauge the health of our economies by how much—and how quickly—they grow. Growth is optimism. It’s the promise of spring, versus the frosty advance of winter.

But for entrepreneurs, a “growth at all costs” mindset can be destructive. Founders who fixate on expanding markets or metrics tend to lose sight of their underlying reason to solve a problem for other people. They forget the reason why their business exists in the first place, and as a result, and that’s the key to sustainable success.

The importance of caring for your customer

For the first 10 years after launching my company, JotForm, we only tracked new sign ups and total active users. Even 13 years ago, data analytics were widely available; we just chose not to watch vanity metrics like weekly growth rates and site visits.

Anyone who runs a subscription-based business knows that new sign ups are good. They keep the lights on. Yet, active users are even more critical. Why? After all, a paying customer is a paying customer—my gym profits when they enroll a new member, not when she returns to hit the treadmill. But active users are engaged users. These are the people who will spread the word about your business, support your latest products, and tell you what’s working and what’s not.

Caring about customers is good for business. And focusing on the people you serve is even more essential if you’re bootstrapping. Instead of obsessing about growth or tracking inconsequential numbers, here’s how to move the needle in your company.

Listen closely to your customer

In his now-famous essay entitled “Startup = Growth,” entrepreneur and Y Combinator cofounder Paul Graham claimed that a push for expansion defines startups. “The only essential thing is growth,” writes Graham. “Everything else we associate with startups follows from growth . . . The good news is, if you get growth, everything else tends to fall into place. Which means you can use growth like a compass to make almost every decision you face.”

I believe customers should be your compass, not the drive for growth. Eventually, even the most well-funded rocket ship has to engage a group of satisfied users or paying customers. That means asking people what they think. Conduct usability tests. Run surveys. Watch people interact with your products or services, and keep the lines of communication wide open. Be prepared for honest answers, and when you repeatedly hear the same feedback, take it seriously.