4 sleep excuses that you need to stop telling yourself

Conventional wisdom suggests to get ahead, we have to push and hustle. After all, the hardest workers achieve the best success, right? Unfortunately, according to science, this kind of thinking is wrong , and if we subscribe to it, we may be limiting our ability to be our best.

You might ask, what could be more critical to success than hustle? Sleep. And according to the CDC, only a third of us get enough.

The link between sleep, cognitive function, and better health

Sleep is essential for a large number of cognitive tasks that we need to complete to succeed at work. For example, a recent study at the University of Oregon found good sleep was critical to entrepreneurs’ ability to imagine new ideas and evaluate their value. If your work requires you to find new ideas, evaluate options, and solve problems, you’ll need to find ways to get enough sleep.

For a long time, scientists haven’t understood our need for sleep, but recent research by Bar-Ilan University in Israel has figured it out. During normal day-to-day activities, our DNA is damaged, and during sleep, neural processes repair our DNA. That’s why sleep is so critical to proper brain function. Research shows a correlation between lack of sleep and a higher incidence of health problems like obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, depression, diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

Perhaps you are aware of all of this, but you don’t have time for sleep because you have far too much to do. So you try to hack your way into better sleep, hoping that will make up for the insufficient quantity that you get daily. Here are four excuses you’re probably making to yourself and why they’re unhelpful.

1. I’ll reduce my need for sleep

Years ago, I worked with a gentleman who insisted he had trained his body only to need five hours of sleep. He was launching a plan where he trained people to also reduce their need for sleep by slicing minutes off their resting time each night. The problem with this approach is most people—with very few exceptions—need at least seven to nine hours of sleep. New studies focusing on adolescent sleep have found that there are connections between school start times and the number of traffic accidents. When teenagers get more sleep based on later school start times, they have fewer accidents. If you think you are training yourself to sleep less, you may be training yourself (unsuccessfully) to deal with the constant stress of sleep deprivation.

2. I’ll adjust my sleep patterns

Some people try to sleep in smaller increments of time. They go to bed and then wake up after a few hours to get work done, and then going back to sleep. The problem with shortening sleep cycles is that REM sleep—that deeper dream sleep—is short-circuited, and this REM sleep is also essential. Without it, research shows that people experience more difficulties with mood, illness, and alertness.