Instead of paying workers a minimum wage, Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash will spend $90 million fighting them

Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash–companies that have raked in billions on the backs of workers that don’t have legally protected minimum wages, guaranteed sick days, or traditional health benefits–have announced they will spend almost $100 million fighting legislation in California that attempts to designate those workers as employees instead of independent contractors, reports the New York Times .

Known as Bill 5 and working through California’s Legislature right now, the bill would require ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft to treat their drivers as employees. Doing so would require the companies to pay workers a legal minimum wage, as well as offer health benefits. The bill was sponsored by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, a Democrat from San Diego, and it’s a bill that has terrified Uber, Lyft, and Doordash, who say it would pose a fundamental threat to their businesses.

So instead of using the billions of dollars they rake in every year to simply pay their workers a decent living wage, the companies those workers have built are now spending $90 million on a ballot initiative that would exempt them from the new law. As Gonzalez pointed out on Twitter, it’s disingenuous of those companies to pony up tens of millions to fight the proposed law instead of just using that money to better the lives of the workers that enable their services to run.

Billionaires who say they can’t pay minimum wages to their workers say they will spend tens of millions to avoid labor laws. Just pay your damn workers! https://t.co/PtyP4JZ7W0 — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) August 29, 2019

A vote on the bill is expected by mid-September, before the legislative session ends. However, if the bill passes Uber’s chief legal officer, Tony West, said the company will continue to litigate its driver’s employment claims. “Just as we have done for the last decade, we will litigate these cases,” West said.