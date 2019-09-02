How to be better allies to women of color at work

In Minda Harts’ new book, The Memo, she discussed the unique workplace experiences of women of color in detail. Harts indicated that it’s not that women of color lack the leadership potential or experience, but that those in power aren’t elevating them or amplifying their voices.

How can organizational leaders be better allies to women of color in the workplace, and how can their companies support them best?

1. Amplify their voices

A Catalyst report found that there is an emotional tax that women of color experience in the workplace. Research indicates that women are more likely to be interrupted at work, but for women of color, speaking up and speaking out can be even more daunting. Pervasive and dangerous stereotypes such as the “Angry Black Woman”, the “Spicy Latina”, and the “Docile Asian” continue to persist.

If you’re a manager, you can help by repeating what a woman of color has said when she offers a notable point in a meeting. Saying things like, “Karen, that’s a great idea,” or “Linda, you’re on to something there. Could you tell us more?” are just a few ways that you can amplify the voices of your female counterparts. Look for opportunities to elevate them at work, in and out of the boardroom.

2. Talk less, listen more

Women of color experience micro-aggressive behaviors and harassment at a higher rate than white women, according to research. However, their complaints aren’t always taken seriously. If you’re in a position of power in a company, it’s crucial to have a system of identifying, reporting, and preventing micro-aggressive behavior and bias. Of course, you can’t do this without listening to the experiences of women of color. Expect it to be an ongoing effort and understand that you won’t fix it by conducting one training. Your employees need to have a continuing dialogue on micro-aggressions and how to address them in the workplace.

3. Provide more sponsorship

Research indicates that, despite the high percentage of women of color who want to make it to the top of their profession, only 4% of C-level consists of women of color. This same research also indicates that for women of color, a prestigious education at an Ivy League school has minimal impact on career progression. Women of color who enter a role with the experience, skills, and knowledge required may still find themselves lagging behind their white counterparts in terms of promotion and pay. One research study found that women who cultivate influential mentors and advisers were better able to get to senior management positions in their companies.