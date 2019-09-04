Satya Nadella, Donna Langley, Brian Cornell, Nancy Dubuc, Will Packer to headline Fast Company Innovation Festival

The fifth annual Fast Company Innovation Festival will feature newsmakers in business, the arts, and social impact for a week of panel discussions, immersive workshops, purposeful networking, and interactive field trips led and curated by Fast Company journalists.

Confirmed keynote speakers include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; Vice CEO Nancy Dubuc; Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group; film producer and entrepreneur Will Packer; and Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target Corp.

The festival, which will take place at various locations throughout New York City on November 4-8, will conclude with a special session featuring award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda with Elizabeth Rutledge, chief marketing officer of American Express. Their wide-ranging conversation on leadership, community building, and authentic storytelling will take place at 10 a.m. on November 8 at Caldwell Factory, an historic event space at 547 West 26th Street.

The festival hub, where networking, workshops, and experiences will take place, will be housed nearby at Union West, a venue located at 535-546 West 28th Street. The event will also feature more than 100 signature Fast Tracks, immersive field trips at companies and institutions throughout the city.

The theme of this year’s festival, “A Connected World,” seeks to highlight the technological advancements that are accelerating the connections among people, places, and things while also shining a spotlight on the importance of forging strong human and cultural connections.

Other sessions include Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden in conversation with author Eve Rodsky. Venture investor Ben Horowitz will share the stage with Shaka Senghor, a criminal justice reform activist.

The festival is sponsored by Lincoln Aviator, PWC, Cummins, and Lenovo.