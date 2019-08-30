This is why you should learn to embrace stress (rather than fight it)

Stress in the United States is at one of its highest points ever. According to a report by the American Psychological Association , over 60% of people are stressed about the future and money. Significantly, 61% of Americans are also stressed about their work.

But while we admittedly have plenty to worry about, stress and anxiety may not be all bad. The APA report stated that stress serves essential psychic and social functions. It lets us know when to be alert to danger or when we may need to reconsider our choices or behavior.

We may have become overly stressed about stress. Here are some reasons why some level of stress can be constructive.

1. It’s a sign that you’re committed

Stress can be a cue that you’re committed and care about your performance at work. Even the speaker who regularly addresses audiences will admit to a least a few butterflies before every presentation. This isn’t a weakness. It’s an indicator she cares about the audience, cares about doing a good job, and wants to succeed—all good things. Likewise, your stress may be a demonstration of your interest in performing well.

2. It’s a sign of connection

Stress also demonstrates a healthy connection with others. None of us work in a vacuum. A solitary writer works with a reader and audience in mind, and an independent graphic designer creates a piece of work for a client. There isn’t anything wrong with letting a little bit of external pressure drive you to do better. It’s natural.

Pressure to succeed signals that we’re part of a broader community and realize the value we bring. If our work didn’t matter, we would have no cause for stress. Work that matters to the community matters to us, and this can result in an anxious—and positive—desire to succeed.

3. It’s a sign of conscience

Importantly, anxiety can also be a message we need to do better. Related to being a part of the larger whole, we are responsible for our own conscience and morality. If we feel a bit out of balance, it may be a constructive trigger to reevaluate our approach or the impact we’re having on others. Pay attention to how you feel after making a sarcastic comment or writing that less-than-positive email. If you find yourself anxious and doubting yourself, it may be a sign to apologize or adjust your behavior in the future.