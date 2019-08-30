Hurricane Dorian live cams will stream the storm from Florida cities

While the exact path of Hurricane Dorian is still uncertain, it now seems to be destined to make landfall somewhere on the coast of Florida or perhaps Georgia. The storm is currently a Category 2 hurricane , and those already 100-mph winds are expected to strengthen over the next few days. The forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say that Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday and remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend. Dorian could potentially hit the United States as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane on Monday as it moves toward warmer water.

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida as the storm, which currently looks like a giant clam or sideways Georgia O’Keefe painting, bears down. The governor is urging Florida residents to stock up on everything they need for the next seven days. It has already disrupted travel, with at least 83 flights to the Sunshine State already canceled.

Tropical-storm-force winds from #Dorian could begin in parts of Florida *as early as* Saturday evening or Saturday night. Now is the time to begin thinking about what kinds of preparations you might need to make over the next couple of days. https://t.co/yChCF6oWL9 pic.twitter.com/sY8jyYVaxz — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2019

If you have already stocked your shelves, loaded up your go-bag, and filled your bunker with batteries and books and a manual can opener, you may want to watch Dorian roll in. While Dorian’s path is still unclear, there are a few options to potentially capture all the meteorological drama:

A personal favorite, though, is the Cocoa Beach Pier live cam. Cocoa Beach is situated right on the East Coast of Florida and could be right in the hurricane’s path. As of Friday morning, though, the camera just shows a lovely shot of the sun beating down on the Cocoa Beach pier with the waves lapping lazily toward shore: